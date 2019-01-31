Hurst, Texas Jan. 31, 2019

The Hurst Police Department took a juvenile female student into custody this afternoon at LD Bell High School after an

extensive three week investigation into multiple threats that were made against students and staff at the high school

beginning on January 9th of this year. The threats were received by multiple students and staff members at the high school

on their personal cellphones via various messaging applications over a three day period.

The threats included bringing firearms and homemade explosive devices to the school to harm students and staff members. No evidence of firearms or

explosives were ever found at the school, and no actual danger to students or staff was uncovered during the investigation.

The student, who will not be identified further due to her age, was taken into custody at the school and later transported to

the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth, where she has been charged with nine (9) felony counts of



Terroristic Threat.

The Hurst Police Department would like to express our sincere appreciation to the faculty and staff of LD Bell High School

and to the HEB Independent School District members for their generous support, cooperation, and patience while dealing