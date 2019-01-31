New programs will be open to Hill School and non-Hill School students entering K-12 in fall 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 31, 2019) –– Hill School, a Fort Worth college preparatory, full-service school for students who learn differently, has unveiled its new summer programs, which include a “Summer Fun” initiative for grades K-5, athletic programs for grades 5-12, credit recovery classes for high school students, and a college and career exploration camp for students ages 14-22. The programs run through the month of June and are open to Hill School and non-Hill School students entering K-12 in fall 2019.

“We are so excited to launch Hill School’s new summer programs,” said Roxann Breyer, head of school at Hill School. “It has been a tremendous undertaking, but the faculty at Hill is dedicated to optimizing the learning experience for students, even during the summer months!”

Hill School’s “Summer Fun” program is designed for students entering grades K-5 in fall 2019. The program is structured so the morning classes focus on academic skills, while the afternoon classes focus on enrichment experiences such as team building games and science experiments. Social skills lessons are incorporated throughout the day, and the option to attend morning-only or afternoon-only classes is available.

The athletic program will be held each afternoon in the Hawks Gymnasium and is open to students entering grades 5-12. Hill School coaches will offer a variety of workouts, focusing on basic skills and strength training, and will incorporate volleyball, football and basketball skills.

Credit Recovery classes will include English I, II and III, U.S. History, World Geography, World History, Algebra I and II, and Geometry. Classes are offered during the morning and in the afternoon.

Through a partnership with Bloom Consulting and the Texas Workforce Commission, Hill School will offer a free two-week career and college exploration and soft skills training for youth with disabilities ages 14-22. The initiative runs from June 3-14, and will engage students in hands-on activities, including visiting potential work sites, listening to guest speakers in their interest area, researching post-secondary degree options, and practicing interviewing and other needed soft skills for workplace success.

Those interested in learning more about Hill School’s summer programs can contact Linda Sherlock, director of enrollment, at lsherlock@hillschool.org.

ABOUT HILL SCHOOL

Hill School is a college preparatory, full-service school for students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, high-functioning ASD and other learning differences. Located at 4817 Odessa Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133, Hill School’s 40 faculty and staff members teach grades kindergarten through twelve. Hill School focuses on intensive small-group instruction in core subject areas to ensure that all students have an opportunity to reach their full academic potential. Students also explore interests and affinities through athletics, fine arts (drama, visual arts, music) and a wide variety of community involvement activities. For more information, call (817) 923-9482 or visit Hill School: