Keller, Texas January 19, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Madison Scott Hauge, Age: 25, POB: Arlington.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 2240 Fawkes Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 7, 2019 at 10:27 PM by Officer R. Rodriquez at his home and Charged with;



Bran Kent Lane, Age: 46, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed as Self Employed and Home 201 Town Center Lane #1318, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 5, 2019 at 10:59 PM by Officer M. Keller at 1200 Keller Pkwy and charged with



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



Adeep Singh Bal, Age: 18, POB: Sacramento, CA.



Did not list an Occupation and Home 10217 Paintbrush Dr. Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 5, 2019 at #:03 AM by Officer J. Torres at 400 N. Main Street and Charged with;



William Charles Lyness, Age; 19, POB: OK. , Age; 19, POB: OK.

Listed Occupation as Driver for Ifratelli and Home 1145 Melissa Dr., Roanoke, TX



Arrested on Jan. 7, 2019 at 3:14 AM by Officer W. Brockmoller at 1419 Cat Mountain Trail and Charged with;



Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

Maritz Aidee Rivera, Age: 22, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Busser at Twin Peaks and Home 4768 Veronica Cir., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Jan 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Joseph Robert Hall, POB: Keller,



No Occupation Listed and Home 5661 Oak Haven Road, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Jan 6, 2019 at 5:04 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1000 S,. Main St. and Charged with;



Jordan Thomas Parker, Age: 22, POB: Denton, TX



Listed Occupation as Catering for Cowboy Chicken and Home 3320 Mustang Dr., Denton, TX.



Arrested on Jan 7, 2019 a 11:26 PM by Officer G. Coulson at 400 Pearl St and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Gram, less than 4000 G, a Felony Second Degree,



Frank Curtis Johnson III, Age: 44, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Mechanic at Morris Auto Servicd and Home 4627 Robertson Rd. #169,



Arrested on Jan. 10, 2019 at 3:10 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 700 Keller Pkwy and charged with;



William Brandon Beaty, Age: 37 POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Driver for KE Distributors and Home 698 CR 4757, Boyd, TX,



Arrested on Jan. 9, 2019 at 7:57 AM by Officer G. Telesko on the Freeport Pkwy 121 NB and Charged with;



