Nelson is a 30-year plua eesident of Colleyville. He has located his privately owned businesses in Colleyville for more than 20 years.
Nelson is the 2018 Empower Texans Recipient of the North Texas Conservative Leadership Award.
Nelson is the founder of LNO in 2000. He served as councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Colleyville until June 2000. Thereafter he started LNO because there was no adequate newspaper coverage.
Nelson has previously worked in both radio and television during his career.
Response to Mark Bauer’s article.
If you do a google image search for “how left and right have shifted in united states” you’ll see the same public research outlets, including Pew Research, show conclusively that it’s the Democrats and the Left that have shifted so much more dramatically than the Right in the last 20-30 years. The author seems disconnected from this fact and asserts that the exact opposite has happened.