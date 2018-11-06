November 6, 2018

Another Reason to VOTE Today!!

In a shocking new video released by Project Veritas Action, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign staffers are shown illegally using campaign funds in order to facilitate the arrival of Honduran aliens.

The staffers used various methods to funnel campaign funds to the aliens, including purchasing food from stores where the receipts simply stated “food” instead of any specifics, and using campaign vehicles in order to traffic migrants to buses and airports.

The illegal activity even reached the top of the campaign. O’Rourke’s campaign manager, Jody Casey, is shown telling an undercover journalist to “not worry about it” when she expressed concern at the efforts to hide campaign expenses from the FEC. When James O’Keefe confronted her about the footage, she had no comment.

The staffers were also very honest about their far-left beliefs. During the video, Dominic Chacon, a field manager for the O’Rourke campaign, asked if borders should even exist at all.

Furthermore, Chacon acknowledged several times that his activity was illegal and could carry stiff penalties. “If you get caught in some sort of violation, that’s like a $50,000 fine,” he said.

An attorney with Project Veritas Action described the severity of these violations:

The material Project Veritas Action Fund captured shows campaign workers covering up the true nature of spending of campaign funds and intentionally misreporting them. This violates the FEC’s rules against personal use and misreporting. It also violates Section 1001, making a false statement to the federal government. The FEC violations impose civil penalties, including fines of up to $10,000 or 200 percent of the funds involved. Violations of Section 1001 are criminal and include imprisonment of up to five years.”

Taxpayer champion Senator Ted Cruz brought attention to the Project Veritas footage this morning, tweeting:

Two basic Qs every reporter should ask Beto today: (1) should the “caravan” be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so? https://t.co/5HcePn3AGs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 2, 2018

This sort of behavior from staffers in the O’Rourke campaign is no surprise for those who have heard the Irishman’s support for radical open borders as well as his hatred for the law enforcement that protect our borders. Texans will go to the polls on November 6 to decide whether they want America’s future to include open borders and socialized healthcare or the rule of law and freedom.