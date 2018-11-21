FAA Santa’s Helpers Comes to Colleyville

Colleyville Heritage High School and the City of Colleyville are honored to be one of the five locations that WFAA, Channel 8 has selected for their 2018 Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive.

Residents, schools, churches, service organizations, and local businesses are encouraged to collect toys and participate in the drive-thru line at Colleyville Heritage from 5 – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13.

If you are unable to make it to the December 13 event, a collection box is located on the third floor of Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main Street in Colleyville. Gifts can be dropped off during business hours starting Monday, November 26.