The Grapevine Mustangs end playoff run with loss to the Birdville Hawks in a Quarter-Finals Playoff match 3 sets to 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Keller HS. Two District 7 teams Colleyville and Birdville will travel to the Regional Playoff Tournament at Coronado HS in Lubbock on Nov. 9 & 10.

A YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE