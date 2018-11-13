November 12, 2018





Please submit your events for March, April, and May using this form (highly encouraged so we can process your events quickly and send you confirmation of receipt—be sure to include your contact info to receive notifications on listing status). You may also email listings to texasevents@txdot.gov (not eligible for confirmation service).

Do you have many events to send us? If you can email them to us in table format, such as an Excel or .CSV file, we now offer bulk upload of your listings directly into our database. Download our template.

Looking for more information on sending us event listings? Check out the Texas Highways Events Calendar guidelines page.

Events will be approved within 2-4 weeks as we filter through more than 1,000 event submissions. If you think you may have already submitted your events more than a month ago but aren’t sure, visit the online events calendar and search for your city name. Events on the site update nightly.

Thanks for your help in putting together the most comprehensive events list in Texas!

Looking forward to a spectacular spring,

Texas Highways Events Calendar Staff