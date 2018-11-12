editor@localnewsonly.com Nelson is more than a 26-year resident of Colleyville. He has located his privately owned businesses in Colleyville for more than 20 years. Nelson is the founder of LNO in 2000. He served as councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Colleyville until June 2000. Thereafter he started LNO because there was no adequate newspaper coverage. There have been two newspapers started and sold to a.) Dallas Morning News and b.) Ft. Worth Star-Telegram since the inception of LNO in 2000. However, LNO continues to be the only "hyper-Local" news source reported extensively only on news that impacts the Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller, NRH and Southlake area. Nelson has previously worked in both Television and Radio during his career.