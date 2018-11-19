Casting notices near Colleyville, TX
Colleyville, Texas November 19, 2018
‘Malevolent’
CATEGORY:FILM: SHORT FILMS
TAGS:PAID NONUNION
EXPIRES:November 25, 2018
Company
- Johnson, coord.
Production Description
Casting “Malevolent,” a short film. Synopsis: Alex is in danger. Her father is on a rampage and she is his next victim. She hides in a closet, hoping to be spared. She isn’t. “I see you.” Her fate is sealed. Alex lunges in desperation and strikes a fatal blow. She is saved.
Years later we see Alex, still struggling with her past. A creature haunts her subconscious. Could it be her father, unrelenting and bent on exacting his revenge? A Psychiatrist has an idea: hypnosis. Alex isn’t sure but she decides to try it.Under hypnosis, Alex revisits the moment when she escaped from her father. Except for this time we see the truth. Alex’s mother dies first, and Alex is to blame. Then she kills her father.As she emerges from hypnosis, Alex realizes what she has revealed. Now the Psychiatrist must die. Only the Creature stands between Alex and her next victim.
Roles
Young Alex (Lead): Female, 13-17
in the beginning, she is a teenager, scared of her father; she’s a good girl escaping an abusive and violent father; when we see her later, she is an athletic and aggressive teenager, no longer afraid of him. She is smart and defiant, fueled by anger that makes her violent and calculating.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Adult Alex (Lead): Female, 27-35
in the beginning, she is a shy and withdrawn woman, tormented by her past. She is distrustful and cautious. In reality, she hides a secret from her past (that Young Alex wasn’t so scared and timid). When her secret is revealed she becomes the same violent and aggressive person she was as a teenager.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Psychiatrist (Supporting): Males & Females, 30+
throughout the film, the psychiatrist is trying to be helpful and encouraging. Believing Adult Alex is as much a victim as Young Alex, the psychiatrist is her champion and cheerleader. At the end the psychiatrist is concerned and afraid of what Adult Alex could do if left to her own devices.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Mother (Day Player): Female, 30-40
she is the manifestation of Alex’s twisted sense of the past. She is a caricature of the overbearing mother.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Father (Supporting): Male, 30-40
in the beginning, he is a hard-charging man that is demanding and violent. Later we see that he is a concerned father and husband doing all he can for his family on the brink of crisis.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Creature (Supporting): 21+
in the beginning, the Creature is dark and ominous. It haunts Adult Alex and is born of her father’s rage. In the end, we realize the Creature is Adult Alex’s subconscious guilt and is the only thing protecting the rest of us from the angry and violent girl inside Alex.
ETHNICITY: All Ethnicities
REQUIRED MEDIA: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel
Rehearsal and Production Dates & Locations
Shoots Dec. 13-16 in the Dallas-area, TX.
Compensation & Union Contract Details
Pays: $100/day.
Seeking talent from:
Dallas, TX; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; Fort Worth, TX; Weatherford, TX
