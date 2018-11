November 10, 2018 Colleyville, Texas

Colleyville PD responded to shots fired in the 3100 Block of Eastonbury Court.

Several shots were fired by the male resident for unknown reason.

Colleyville PD units set up a perimeter while a female and chilren sheltered in place in the master bedroom.

Suspect me PD units outside and is now in custody. CID now working the scene.