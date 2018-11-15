COLLINGDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — There is something wonderful about approaching your front door, key in hand, after a long day, and catching a whiff of the inviting aroma of a home-cooked meal emanating from a distant nook of the house. Before you even take the first bite of food, the senses feast on the bounty, savoring the textures, scents, and visual appeal of the simmering foods.

Naturally, seniors enjoy the multi-sensory perks of eating at home; however, for many, it can be tiresome and difficult to acquire the ingredients that are needed to create a home-cooked masterpiece, and then to prepare the foods by chopping and cutting before the actual cooking takes place.

Crockpot creations can be a good solution for many. For one, crock pot meals usually require much less prep time and involve fewer steps; therefore, seniors who tire easily or have issues with mobility encounter fewer dilemmas. Secondly, leftovers, which are a frequent occurrence with this type of meal, help seniors reserve even more energy and defer the costs and transportation requirements involved with grocery shopping.

The following are five easy, healthy crockpot meals that we like for seniors:

Slow-Cooker, Apple Cinnamon, Steel-Cut Oatmeal

High in fiber and complex carbohydrates, steel cut oats are quite beneficial to seniors, reducing cholesterol and blood pressure while also preventing heart disease. This delicious meal is plentiful, and when made for one or two people can provide generous servings for several days.

Visit The Yummy Life for the full recipe.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

This warm, scrumptious comfort food is perfect for the adult who knows he should eat his veggies but doesn’t want to taste them. Dripping with savory sauces, the vegetables add texture to this meal, but do not overtake the flavor. Served with a warm dinner roll or biscuit, this is sure to please even the most finicky eater.

Visit Creme de la Crumb for the recipe.

Mac and 3-Cheese

Everyone’s favorite comfort food is bursting with flavor when served creamy and cheesy. As a side dish or as an entree, this variation will fill you with goodness.

Slow Cooker Tortellini Chicken Noodle Soup

Smooth and healthy, this recipe is just what the doctor ordered when you start feeling the droopy effects of a winter cold. Equally beneficial to he that is fit as a fiddle, this filling twist on a classic chicken noodle soup recipe will not disappoint.

View the full recipe at The Recipe Critic.

Classic Slow-Cooker Meatloaf

Are the kids coming to visit? This classic slow cooker meatloaf will satisfy the oldest and youngest of your guests and is pleasingly fragrant while cooking. This filling, flavorful favorite is a good option when entertaining.

See the recipe at Betty Crocker.

Baked Ziti

This traditional dish of pasta, red sauce and cheese comes to life in the crockpot creation that will tempt your taste buds.

Georgia Peach Cobbler

Sweet and delicious, this extraordinary dessert is simple to make in a crockpot, and topped with ice cream, is the perfect ending to a day any time of the year.

Slow-Cooker Burrito Bowl

Are you a vegetarian? Good news! There are many vegetarian options when it comes to slow-cooking, and this is one of the best crock-pot meals out there. Bursting with flavor, these burrito bowls include brown rice, black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes and a variety of fresh spices. Options are endless, as well, including grated cheese, avocado, sour cream, and other possibilities.

For the recipe, visit Amuse-Your-Bouche.

When Even a Crock-Pot Meal is Difficult to Prepare

What can you do then, if you want to reap the health and sensory rewards of eating at home, but have issues that interfere with food preparation, and even make crock-pot recipes complicated?

What-A-Crock Meals are the one-size-fits-all solutions for those who are too busy, too tired, or too pained to toil in the kitchen preparing a good meal. When you order online, you can have slow-cooker meals delivered to your doorstep. The family owned and operated companies chefs handpick the freshest ingredient and set to work, cutting, measuring, slicing and dicing, until it’s all ready to be packaged.

These express home meals are delivered to your home, where you can unwrap all ingredients and place them in a crockpot to cook for a few hours as you concentrate on other interests, activities, and responsibilities.

About What a Crock Meals to Go™:

What a Crock began with a simple idea: produce nutritious slow cooker meals that help families save time and money. We have retail locations in Brookhaven, Garnet Valley, Ridley, Chestnut Hill and Quakertown. Make planning dinner easy without bundles. Choose from seafood, pork, chicken, sandwiches, soups, vegetables and more! Call us today at (484) 474-0451 or visit our website to place an order. Don’t forget we have gift cards!

