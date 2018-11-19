Colleyville, Texas November 19,2018
With the hectic holiday season fast approaching, I wanted to drop you a quick note to make sure you didn’t miss any of WalletHub’s recent holiday studies and reports, highlights of which you can find below.
- Belk, JCPenney and Stage are 2018’s Best Stores for Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 62.1%.
- Over 10% of items will be more expensive on Black Friday than they currently are on Amazon.com.
- Jewelry will offer the most value on Black Friday 2018 relative to their current prices, while computers & phones are expected to be the least rewarding deals.
- 35% of people plan to spend more than $500 on holiday shopping in 2018 (vs. 33% last year), according to WalletHub’s 2018 Holiday Shopping Survey.
- Disney, iTunes and Visa top the list of 2018’s Best Gift Cards.
- Consumers can save $500+ with one of 2018’s Best Credit Cards for Holiday Shopping.
- Most consumers already have access to little-known credit card benefits that can really come in handy over the holidays, including price-drop protection and coverage for damaged or stolen items.
- All store credit cards do not charge an annual fee, and the average card offering rewards in the form of discounts gives you more than 29% off your first purchase, according to WalletHub’s 2018 Store Card Landscape Report.
Most of the major retailers offering 0% financing use a dangerous feature called deferred interest, which has the potential to make holiday purchases up to 27.5 times more expensive than expected