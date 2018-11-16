Dallas, Texas…November 16, 2018

A new customer amenity is available at Dallas Love Field in time for the holiday travel season. The airport is opening a new cell phone lot Monday for drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers.

The new lot is easily accessible from the airport entrance at Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way. The lot is located just east of Herb Kelleher Way between it and Aubrey Avenue. Drivers can reach the lot from Aubrey Avenue by following the cell phone lot signage.

Those wishing to greet passengers in the terminal may park at lower-cost hourly rates in any of the three parking garages or valet. The first 30 minutes are free in Garages A, B and C. All parking rates are listed at dallas-lovefield.com. With the addition of the cell phone lot, Express Pickup in Garage A will close on Dec. 3.

The cell phone lot is exclusively for those picking up passengers on the upper level roadway. Ground transportation vehicles such as taxis, transportation network companies and limos are not permitted to stage in the cell phone lot.

“Customers have been asking about a new cell phone lot since the old one closed,” Department of Aviation Director Mark Duebner said. “With no cost for vehicles to enter the airport and the new lot, Love Field is making it as easy as possible for customers to pick up their family and friends.”

Customers looking for more information on accessing the cell phone lot may call the Airport Communications Center at 214-670-5683. The ACC