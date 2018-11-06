November 6, 2018

Empower Texans has selected Nelson Thibodeaux, Owner and Editor of Local News Only.com since 2000; as one, in a select group of community activists for the “Conservative Leader Award.”

As delegates to the Southern Republican Convention, shown below

are (l to r) Allen West, Jamie Thibodeaux, and Nelson Thibodeaux



Nelson started LocalNewsOnly.com in the year 2000 and has guided the news site for the last 18 years.

He stated, “It is with great humility that I will accept one of the Conservative Leader Awards at the Empower Texans Conservative Leaders Gala on December 1, 2018 at the Irving Convention Center Center at Las Colinas. I sincerely thank those who nominated me for this coveted award, I consider this the culmination of 18 years of our Independent Journalism and to the thousands of readers that have visited LocalNewsOnly.com over the past 18 years.

Learn More RSVP