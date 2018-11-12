Keller, Texas November 12, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Nicole Lee Graves, Age: 45, POB: Chicago, IL.



Listed Occupation as Waitress at Reddrock Canyon Grill and Home 4633 Pangolin Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 31, 2018 at 9:09 PM by Officer J. Rivera at 1700 N. Main St. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**



Benjamin Bruce Gjerde, Age: 18, POB : Bedford, TX.



Listed Occupation as Student at Keller ISD and Home 8020 Berkshire Dr. Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 2, 2018 at 12:20 PM by Oficer B. Jensen at the Keller Ledarning Center 250 N. College Ave. and Charged with:



Abdy Armando Munoz, Age: 23, POB: Mexico.



Listed Occupation as Forklift Driver for Texas Beverage and Home 3544 Parker Rd. East, Haltom City.



Arrested on Oct. 28, 2018 at 3:43 AM by Officer J. Gentry at 100 Rufe Snow and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,



2.) On a Haltom PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



3.) On a Haltom PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,



D anny Wayne Livingston , Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Loader at Warehouse? and Home 9309 Sundial Drive, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Nov. 02, 2018 at 5:58 AM by Officer J. Gentry at 100 N. Pkwy and Charged with;



1.) Driving under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor,



2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond $941.50

James Paul Siemonsma, Age: 49, POB: Soux Falls, SD.

Listed Occupation as Financial Advisor at Marian Wealth Advisors and Home 7751 Loess Lane, Ft. Calhoun, NE.



Arrested on Oct. 27, 2018 at 10:59 PM by Officer J. Rivera at 1200 Hwy 114 and Charged with:



Cascentonio D. Harvey, Age: 28, POB: Grenada, MS.



No Occupation listed and Home 3612 Block Drive #508, Irving, Texas



Arrested on Oct. 30, 2018 at 10:21 AM by Westlake Officer B. Cross at 5700 Westport Pkwy and Charged with;



1.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4G less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree and under Remarks: NO BOND,

2.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Speeding 10% Over Limit, Bond set at $396.50 3.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $566.10



4.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $340.60



5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a DL, Bond set at $456.30



6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond Set at $651.30



7.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $305



8.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $430.00



9.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Expired License Plate Registration, Bond Set at $248



10.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $222.00



11.) On a Highland Park PD Warrant for Defective Headlights, Bond set at $400



12.) On a Highland Park PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $410



13.) On a Highland Park PD Warrant for Promise to Appear, Bond set at $380



14.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $612.30



TOTAL BOND: $5,420.10

Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code ) to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO relies on Federal and Texas Freedom of Information Acts () to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criterion; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

