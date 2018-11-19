November 19, 2018 Keller, Texas



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Karla Sue Lee, Age: 46, POB: Ft. Worth



No Occupation listed and Home 3725 Annie Oakley Cir #537



Arrested on Nov. 4, 2018 at 3:17 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at Kohls on Main Street in Keller



Lazaro Armando Escalante, Age: 46 POB: Mexico



No Occupation listed and Home 431 N Scrigner St., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 6, 2018 at 3:43 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at the Keller PD and Charged with;



1.) Disregard Traffic Control Device,



2.) Tampering with Government Records to Defraud and Harm a State Jail Felony,



4.) Tampering with Government Records to Defraud or Harm, a State Jail Felony,

5.) Held for US Department of Homeland Security on an Immigration Detainer ( Keller is NOT a Sanctuary City)

Emily Catherine Costa, Age 30, POB: Pampa, TX.



Listed Occupation as Office at Fidelity and Home 8205 Spruce Ct. #3832, North Richland Hills

Arrested on Nov. 09, 2018 at 2:33 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1100 S. Main Street and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as “Floor” for “unknown” and Home 7901 Vale Ct, North Richland Hills.



Arrested on Nov. 5, 2018 at 9:24 PM by Officer J. Rivera at 856 Keller Smithfield Road S. and Charged with;



Richard Ray King, Jr. , Age: 55, POB: Winfield, KS Listed Occupation as Construction and Self-Employed and Home 7615 Blueberry Ct, North Richland Hills, TX



Arrested on Nov. 03, 2018 at 4:16 PM by Officer R. Carte at Bear Creek Park at 400 Bear Creek Pkay and Charged with;



Public Intoxication Bond set at $285

Corey Jamar Lofton, Age: 22, POB: Chicago, IL.



Arrested on Nov. 04, 2018 at 11:19 PM by Officer Moore at 4r00 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



1.) Failure to ID his Fugitive Intent by giving False Information,



2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,



3.) On a Grand Prairie Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility



4.) On a Grand Prairie Warrant for No Operators License,



5.) On a Grand Prairie Warrant for Defective Stop Lamps, Total Bond $1,472



Amber Nichole Freimuth, Age: 21 POB: Fayetville, NC

, Age: 21 POB: Fayetville, NC Listed occupation as Asst. Manager at Valero and Home 4940 Creek Ridge Trail, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 6, 2018 at 12:32 PM by officer J. Rivera and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421

Sebastian Drake Marshall, Age: 20, POB:Arlington, TX.



Listed Occupation as Cook at Sonic and Home 2157 Bending Way, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 12:32 AM by Officer J. Rivera at 400 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 400 G, a Felony First Degree



2.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding (10% or More) 55 MPH in a 40 MPH Zone,



3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL-Unlicensed (No Display)



4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Registration Violation-Wrong Period Displayed, Total Bond $1032.10

Alan Scot Borgeson, Age: 48, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Self-Employed and Home 7966 Grand Teton Trail, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Nov. 7, 2018 at 12:37 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at 600 N Main St. and Charged with;



