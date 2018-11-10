Southlake, Texas November 10, 2018



…….. you live in one of the most wealthy and safest communities in America, with an active PD Department! How old do you need to be to realize DWIs are not tolerated in Southlake?

Age: 25, POB: Irving, Texas.



Listed Occupation as Specialist at Natiowide Debt and Home 1007 S. Hollow Drive, Southlake, Texas.



Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 12:25 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1589 E. Continental Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony



2.) Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor Benjamin David Sego,

Raghunath Marthi, Age: 45, POB: India.



Listed Occupation as Employer Erickson and Home 805 Giverny Lane, Southlake.



Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 at 8:43 by Officer R. Harp at his home address and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated Age: 45, POB: India.Listed Occupation as Employer Erickson and Home 805 Giverny Lane, Southlake.Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 at 8:43 by Officer R. Harp at his home address and Charged with;

