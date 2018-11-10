Southlake, Texas November 10, 2018
…….. you live in one of the most wealthy and safest communities in America, with an active PD Department! How old do you need to be to realize DWIs are not tolerated in Southlake?
Listed Occupation as Specialist at Natiowide Debt and Home 1007 S. Hollow Drive, Southlake, Texas.
Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 12:25 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1589 E. Continental Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony
2.) Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor
Listed Occupation as Employer Erickson and Home 805 Giverny Lane, Southlake.
Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 at 8:43 by Officer R. Harp at his home address and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Arrested on Nov. 6, 2018 at 11:36 PM by Officer W. Boyd at 100 Ginger Ct. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated. 1.) Disregard Traffic Control Device
Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 550 Ginger Ct., Southlake, TX.
Listed as unemployed and home 431 N Scrigner St., Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 3:43 PM by Officer J. Lemonine at the Keller Police Station and Charged with:
2.) Tampering with Government Records with Intent to Defraud or Harm
3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Tampering with Government Records to Defraud or Harm
4.) On a Keller Warrant for Tampering with Government Records with Intent to Defraud or Harm,
5.) On an Immigration Detainer for the US Dept. of Homeland Security with NO BOND.|
Note Southlake, Texas IS NOT a Sanctuary City!
Listed Occupation as Broker with TD Ameritrade and Home 8110 Abbey Glen Ct, Arlington, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 2, 218 at 11:02 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at 2400 E. Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G, Less than 400 G., a Felony Second Degree
Arrested on Nov. 03, 3018 at 4:03 PM by Officer Petrovich at Pieter Andries Jewelers and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,
2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Assault Treats and Family Violence,
3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant Driving without a License,
4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding between specified streets 50 MPH Zone,
5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License,
6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Running a Stop Sign at a Marked Stop Line,
7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License,
8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for use of a Wireless Communication Device in School Zone- State Law….Total Bond $1,712.89
Listed as Unemployed and Home 2248 Cooper St., Dallas, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 at 1:52 PM by Officer Petrovich at 100 Grand Ave and Charged with;
1.) Prohibited Weapon — Brass Knuckles,
2.)On a Dallas Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Being in Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces. Bond set at $1,500
