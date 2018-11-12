November 10, 2018
We would like to congratulate Lt. Hillary Wreay for her promotion to Assistant Chief of the Colleyville Police Department. She joined CPD in 1993 and has served the residents of Colleyville for 25 years. Wreay has held many positions within the department including detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and now assistant chief. Her promotion ceremony took place Friday, November 9. From LocalNewsOnly.com ………………..Congratulations, Assistant Chief Wreay!
LNO History – July 2006…HILARY WREAY named Police Seargeant..Only 2nd Female Sgt. in Colleyville History