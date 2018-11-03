The Grapevine Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 5A District 4) were defeated by the Denton Ryan Raiders (9-0, 9-0 5A District 4) 52-7 at Carroll-Southlake Dragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 2. The Mustangs gained a total 331 yards and got a good performance from receiver David Clayton, who caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Grapevine next will play Carrollton Turner (0-9, 0-6 5A District 4) in the last game of the season at Standridge Stadium on Nov. 9.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of the game can be viewed HERE

LRW — 11/03/18