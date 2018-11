The Grapevine Mustangs (9-2) opened the 2018 Playoffs by defeating the Crowley Eagles (7-4) 34-14 in a 5A Region 1 Bi-District game at Midlothian ISD Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 15. The Mustangs will advance and play Amarillo Caprock (8-3) in the area round on Friday, Nov. 23, at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls at time to be determined.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of the game can be viewed HERE

LRW — 11/16/18