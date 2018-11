Southlake, Texas Nov. 3, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Janna Lynn Flores, Age 53, POB: Canyon, TX.



Listed Occupation as RN at Methodist Southlake Hospital and Home 8836 Sun Haven Way, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 01, 2018 at 8:34 PM by Officer L. Wilson at 1600 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with,



1. Failure to ID Fugitive Intent and Giving False Information to an Officer,



William Christopher Story, Age 36, POB: Irving, TX. Age 36, POB: Irving, TX. Listed Occupation as Safety Consultant for Chevron and Home 941 Viburn Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Oct. 27 at 12:12 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 100 E. Dove Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd!!**

Valdemar Miranda Olade, Age 29, POB : CA.

Listed Occupation as Loader for Tom Thumb and Home 2006 Ida St., Arlington, TX.

Arrested on Oct. 26, 2018 at 12:39 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 600 W Hwy 114 in Southlake and Charged with;

Driving While Intoxicated !*[/one_half_last]

