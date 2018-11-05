Dallas, Texas, November 5 ,2018

Voters at a polling place in Dallas County are allegedly being told they’re allowed to vote only for Democrats, according to complaints filed with authorities accusing Democrat election workers and others of illegally electioneering and influencing voters.

Casey Littlejohn, Republican write-in candidate for Texas House District 109, told Texas Scorecard he filed the complaints after learning Democrats inside the early voting location at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto had advised voters they couldn’t vote for Republican candidates.

“Voters were told that DeSoto is a Democratic voting location only and if voting for any Republicans or write-ins they need to go north to Dallas,” Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said that throughout early voting he and a campaign worker for Republican District Attorney Faith Johnson were approached by voters outside the DeSoto site complaining about unlawful electioneering and voter influence happening inside the polls. The activities were also observed by Republican poll workers.

“It has really been an everyday issue with DeSoto having the pastor, election judge, and poll watcher advising voters on how to vote, looking over their shoulders and whispering on how and who to vote for,” Littlejohn said.

According to witnesses, the Democrat election judge and a poll worker advised voters that DeSoto is a Democratic polling location only and told them not to vote for particular Republican candidates, including Littlejohn and Johnson. One voter who filled out a witness statement said she was told the candidates would not be on her ballot.

Witnesses also said the pastor of Disciple Church was standing inside the polling location advising voters in line and at the booth to make sure they voted straight Democratic.

It’s a violation of Texas Election Code to electioneer within 100 feet of a polling place, indicate to a voter in a polling place how to vote, or makes any effort to influence a voter during the voting process.

Littlejohn said he asked for help from the Dallas County Elections office (which “went nowhere”) as well as the Dallas County Republican Party, which issued a cease and desist letter to the Dallas County Democratic Party.

He also reported the incidents to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which has forwarded the information and several similar complaints to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, as well as the FBI, which investigates election fraud and voting rights abuses at the polls.

“We have called news outlets and we cannot get [the Democratic electioneers] to stop or get this information reported,” Littlejohn added.

Early voting ends today, November 2. Election Day is November 6.

If you see something at the polls you think should be reported, notify authorities and contact Texas Scorecard at info@empowertexans.com.