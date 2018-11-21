Dallas, TX – November 21, 2018

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is holding a weekend adoption special during the busiest shopping weekend of the year: Black Friday, Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 26. During this time, DAS will waive all adoption fees and as always, all adoptable animals will be microchipped, spayed/neutered, and vaccinated before heading home with adopters.

“We encourage those who want to avoid the crowds and chaos of stores over the next few days to spend the weekend searching for a loving pet,” said Ed Jamison, Director of DAS. “We guarantee that the pet you adopt will bring you more joy than anything you could buy this weekend!”

DAS will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving but will be open during regular business hours again on Friday. Normal business hours for adoption are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. DAS is located on 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212. Our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (EAC) is open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and is located on 16821 N. Coit Rd. Dallas, TX 75248.

“We have hundreds of dogs and cats available for adoption,” said Jamison. “No matter what kind of pet you’re looking for, chances are we’ve got the one for you.”