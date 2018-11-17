The Colleyville Panthers finished the 2018 season with a loss to the Azle Hornets 52-20 in a 5A Region 1 Bi-District Playoff game at Azle on Friday, Nov. 16. The Panthers quarterback Trey Flint, who ran for two first-half touchdowns. The Hornets controlled both sides of the ball in the second half as its defense shut down Colleyville’s offense. The Panther’s only score in the second half came on a Hogan Wasson 3-yard interception return late in the third quarter.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of the game can be view HERE

LRW – – 11/17/18