The Colleyville Panthers (5-5, 4-3 5A District 4) ended the 2018 season by defeating the Denton Broncos (2-8, 2-5 5A District 4) 49-21 at Buddy Echols Field in Coppell. The Panthers win secured the last playoff position in the district for the upcoming playoffs. Colleyville will play the Azle Hornets (9-1, 8-0 5A District 3) in the Bi-District round of the playoffs Nov. 16 at Azle.

LRW – – 11/10/18