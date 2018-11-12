Executive Fellowship Program

Executive Fellows at the National Police Foundation are current or retired executive-level members of criminal justice organizations whose knowledge, experience and skills help advance the Foundation’s mission. They serve as members of the President’s Practitioner Advisory Board to help ensure the Foundation is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the practical needs of law enforcement organizations.

In addition, executive fellows serve as the Foundation’s regional representatives in national and international settings. Executive Fellows work on specific projects, represent the Foundation in meetings and conferences, and develop substantive thought pieces about the pressing issues facing policing. They serve for terms determined by the Foundation’s president.

“These exceptional leaders are well-known and well-respected within the policing profession, and each brings an exciting and relevant personal perspective to the Police Foundation, as we focus on our mission of improving policing through innovation and science,” said Bueerman.