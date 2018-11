The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (29-13) beat the Mansfield Legacy Broncos (10-18) in a 5A Region 1 Area Playoff match 3 sets to 1 on Thursday, Nov. 1 at Lamar High School in Arlington. The Colleyville will play Boswell (25-18) next in a Regional Quarterfinal Playoff match. The location and time of the match is undetermined currently.

A YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 11/02/18