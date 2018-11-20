Bedford, Texas November 20, 2018

Bedford police department “Santa Cops”

Sharing from the Bedford Police Department Facebook page: Help the Santa Cops give the gift of Christmas to the Children of Bedford! It’s as easy as 1 – 2 – 3: 1. Come down to the police department (2121 L. Don Dodson drive) anytime before Friday, December 14 and choose a tag with a child’s name and a gift-wish-list from the Christmas tree set up in the lobby. 2. Purchase a gift from the list (cash donations are accepted as well) 3. Bring the unwrapped gift to the police department by Friday, December 14 For additional information, please contact Amanda Freeman at 817.952.2479 or visit our website at https://www.bedfordpolice.com What is Santa Cops? The Santa Cops program is a partnership between the Bedford Police Department and Christmas Providers to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children and families affected by unfortunate circumstances. Bedford Police Department officers, civilian staff and the Bedford Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will deliver donated clothes and toys to Bedford area children that might have otherwise not received gifts for Christmas. The children in the Santa Cops program are provided to the Bedford Police Department by Christmas Providers and must live within HEB or Birdville ISD. Santa Cops is funded entirely by local donations and the program would be non-existent without the extreme generosity of the people and businesses of this great community. The Bedford Police Department is proud to partner with its citizens to make Christmas wishes come true for everyone.

