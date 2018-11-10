McDonalds in North Texas November 10, 2018

McDonald’s are sharing an exciting Veterans Day offer at McDonald’s – one of the many ways your local restaurants are giving back to the community this November through the #McGiveBack initiative.

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s North Texas Owners would like to thank all active military and veterans for their service with a Free Breakfast Extra Value Meal. This offer is only valid on Sunday, November 11 from 5:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and guests must show Valid ID.

Additionally, this November, McDonald’s North Texas will unveil special packaging to highlight year round charitable initiatives, such as Pennies per Pound and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Scholars Scholarship program.