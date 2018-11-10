Colleyville, Texas November 10, 2018

Police Incidents Report from last week

Sheila Diane McMeans, Age: 23 POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Cashier at Chicken Salad Chick and Home 4104 Woodcreek Ct., Colleyville.



Arrested Nov. 09, 2018 at 5:33 PM by Officer R. McFadden at her Home Address and Charged with;



Chandler Katherine Wewers, Age: 17, POB: Dallas.



Occupation listed as Student a Colleyville ISD and Home 5508 Normandy Dr. Colleyville.



Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 by Officer Gary Moore and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 Gram in a Drug Free Zone, a Third Degree Felony

Marius Andrei Clarke, Age: 27 POB: Romania



Listed as unemployed and Home 9016 Courtenay St #5115, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on Nov. 04, 2018 at 3:07 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Michael Alan Beissel, Age: 44, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Security at Music City Mall and Home 9803 N. MacArthur Blvd #209.



Arrested on Nov. 03, 2018 at 7:58 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated



2.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G less than 200 G, a Felony Third Degree.



Christopher Michael Witry, Age: 31, POB: Denver, CO.

Listed as unemployed and Home 9717 N. Oregon Ave., Kansas City, MO. Arrested on Nov. 4, 2018 at 2:15 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**







Listed Occupation as Crew Member at Five Guys and Home 525 Hurstview Dr., Hurst, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 08, 2018 at 1:04 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 800 Glade Road and Charged with;



Deborah Ann Holloway-Porter, Age: 63, POB: Washington, PA.



Listed as unemployed and Home 1500 Preston Road #611, Plano, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 12:58 PM by Officer M. Foss at 1501 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with



Kayla Revelle Klutts, Age: 29 POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 248 E. Southwest Pkwy #1419,



Arrested on Nov. 8, 201 at 10:49:AM at the Carrollton Police Dept. and Charged with;



