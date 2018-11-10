Colleyville, Texas November 10, 2018
Police Incidents Report from last week
Listed Occupation as Cashier at Chicken Salad Chick and Home 4104 Woodcreek Ct., Colleyville.
Arrested Nov. 09, 2018 at 5:33 PM by Officer R. McFadden at her Home Address and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
Occupation listed as Student a Colleyville ISD and Home 5508 Normandy Dr. Colleyville.
Arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 by Officer Gary Moore and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 Gram in a Drug Free Zone, a Third Degree Felony
Listed as unemployed and Home 9016 Courtenay St #5115, North Richland Hills,
Arrested on Nov. 04, 2018 at 3:07 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Security at Music City Mall and Home 9803 N. MacArthur Blvd #209.
Arrested on Nov. 03, 2018 at 7:58 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated
2.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G less than 200 G, a Felony Third Degree.
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PD 3 More than 28 G.
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2018 at 2:15 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Listed as unemployed and Home 9717 N. Oregon Ave., Kansas City, MO.
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2018 at 2:15 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Listed Occupation as Crew Member at Five Guys and Home 525 Hurstview Dr., Hurst, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 08, 2018 at 1:04 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 800 Glade Road and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed as unemployed and Home 1500 Preston Road #611, Plano, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 06, 2018 at 12:58 PM by Officer M. Foss at 1501 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 248 E. Southwest Pkwy #1419,
Arrested on Nov. 8, 201 at 10:49:AM at the Carrollton Police Dept. and Charged with;
Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a Felony Third Degree, Bond was set at $30,000.