Colleyville, Texas November 3, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

John Michael McGee, Age:27, POB: Irving, TX. , Age:27, POB: Irving, TX. Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 3800 Sherwood Lane, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 30, 2018 at 11:06 PM by Officer D. Smith at 3000 Sherwood Dr. and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Talia Annlise Ballero, Age 27, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 7109 Smithfield Road, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on Oct. 26, 2018 at 8:51 PM by Officer R. Cortes at 4000 Glade Road and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G less than 400 G, Felony 2nd Degree,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, State Jail Felony,



3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Class A Misdemeanor,



4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 4 less than 28 G, Class B Misdemeanor.

imitris Papadmitrlou, Age 61, POB; Athens Greece.



Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 2800 Brazos Blvd #14108



Arrested on Oct. 28, 2018 at 2:52 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 2900 Martin Pkwy and Charged with,



Driving While Intoxicated

Aubrey Scarlett McKensie Harris, Age 23, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Bartender at the Family Owned Bar and Home 3400 Amador Trl #8310



Arrested on Oct. 28, 2018 at 3:34 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 5200 Overhill Drive and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G less than 400 G, a Felony second Degree



2.) Public Intoxication

