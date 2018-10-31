Colleyville, Texas Oct. 31, 2018

Unique New Business in Colleyville Offers Big Discounts on Popular Mattresses

Mattress By Appointment Colleyville located at 1904 Industrial Blvd. Suite 102 has new ownership.





Michael Andrews bought the existing franchise and opened for business October 2nd of this year.

Mattress By Appointment Colleyville is a discount mattress location. They offer a $40 down and 100 days NO Interest plan for those with poor or no credit.

They carry a complete lineup of mattresses including, Latex Hybrid foam, Pillow Tops, Gel foam and standard mattresses.

Mattress By Appointment has a unique business model. The owners find locations in commercial areas that allow them to have a mattress showroom in the front of the building and a warehouse in the back. This and there are no salesmen standing around all day keeps the overhead very low!

With this model they are able to offer 50-80% off Big Retail Box Store prices. Shop local and support your local businesses.