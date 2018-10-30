GRAPEVINE, TX – OCTOBER 30, 2018

Marshall Grain Offers Free Tips On Getting Your Garden Through the Winter

You can help your garden survive winter by taking Marshall Grain Company’s free class on “Winterizing Your Garden” on Saturday, November 17 at 11 a.m. The leading retailer of organic gardening supplies and pet and animal care products in North Texas will offer tips on how to protect your lawn, trees, shrubs, and flowerbeds during cold weather.

Mulching, watering and covering plants are often an after-thought for many homeowners. By planning ahead, you can prevent serious damage to your landscape. We’ll also discuss the role of pruning and removing dead materials in winterizing the garden.

About Marshall Grain Co.

Marshall Grain Company is dedicated to making the organic gardener a successful gardener. We believe that means delivering personalized service across the spectrum of customer needs — from the “Do-It-Yourselfer” who’s seeking quick product advice, to the customer who wants full-scale landscape installation, to the homeowner with long-term maintenance needs.

Marshall Grain was one of the first garden supply companies in North Texas to begin carrying organics, and we continue to offer unmatched experience with them. In line with the company’s history in feed products, Marshall Grain also offers quality food and supplies for dogs, cats, backyard chickens, and wild birds.

Dogs on a leash are always welcome inside Marshall Grain. For more information, contact Marshall Grain Company: 3525 Wm. D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX, 76051; 817-416-6600. Or visit the company’s website at www.marshallgrain.com.