Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Darius Bentez, Age: 29, POB: WA.



No Occupation Listed and Home 800 Bluebonnet Dr. #B, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 10,2018 by Officer B. Jensen at his Home and Charged with;



1.) Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance



3.) On a Tarrant Count Sheriff”s Warrant for Assault Family Household Member with Previous Conviction- NO BOND

Paulina Garmendia, POB:MEXICO



No Occupation Listed and Home 501 Silver Chase Dr.



Arrested on Oct. 9, 2018 at 7:38 PM by Officer C Shannon at her home and charged with;



Stephen Works, Age: 17, POB: Grand Prairie, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 12316 Spruce Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 at 1:07 PM by Westlake Officer B. Hope at 1800 Hwy 377 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, Felony Second Degree



Kathryn Kennedy Moore, Age: 53, POB: Glen Cove, NY.





Listed Occupation as Office Manager at Chris Lane Insurance Agency and Home 2200 Frio Dr., Keller, TX.

Assault (simple report) Bond set at $571.

John Colton Woolums, Age: 18, POB: Millington, TN.



Listed Occupation as Package Handling for UPS and Home at 613 E Hill, Keller.



Arrested on Sept. 30, 2018 at 8:54 PM by Officer A. Clark at the Keystone Church on Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



Listed as Self-Employed and Home 150 Parrish Lane, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 29, 2018 at 2:06 AM by Officer A. Clark at 100 Keller Parkway and Charged With;



Driving While Intoxicated *!

Madison Chandler Schroeder, Age: 20 POB: Hurst, TX.



, Age: 20 POB: Hurst, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 3405 Whitney Way, Hurst, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 3, 2018 at 12:01 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony

Taylor Tempel Carpenter, Age: 19, POB: Littleton, CO. , Age: 19, POB: Littleton, CO. No Occupation Listed and Home 5713 Coventry Park Dr., Haltom City, Texas.



Arrested on Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:32 AM by Westlake Officer J. Salvato and at the Hwy 377 Quik Trip and Charged with;



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316.



Emily Marie Lowe, Age 17: POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed no Occupation and Home 10215 Red Bluff Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:32 AM by Westlake Officer R. Rodriquez, along with Carpenter Above and Charge with;



1.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor



Haydin Marie Waller, Age: 17, POB: Dallas, TX.

, Age: 17, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed unemployed and Home 564 Windbridge Lane, Haslet, TX.



Arrested along with Lowe and Carpenter above on Oct. 3,2 018 at 2:32 AM by Westlake Office J. Salvato at the same Quik Trip and Charged with,



2.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, also a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $580



Timothy Daniel Zeissel, Age: 24, POB: Arlington, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1541 Desert Hills, Haslet, TX.



2.) Tampering with and/or fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair the investigation, a Felony Third Degree.

Dwaine Jerrell Curtis, Age:55, POB: San Antonio, TX. , Age:55, POB: San Antonio, TX.

No occupation listed and Home 6004 Burchill Road, Watagua,TX.



Arrested on Oct. 6, 2018 at 12:49 PM by Officer B. Jansen at the Race Trac on Keller Pkwy. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15 !#!



Esteban Ramirez, Age: 31, POB: MEXICO, , Age: 31, POB: MEXICO, Listed Occupation as Landscaping for Esteban Landscaping and Home 5091 Golden Triangle Blvd. Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 at 12:48 AM by Officer W. Brockmoller at 100 N. Main St. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,



2.) Immigration Detainer by Dept of Homeland Security, ICE>

Eboneshia Kitae Hutchins, Age: 41, POB: Longview, TX.



Listed as unemployed with Home 12604 Shady Cedar Dr. Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 30, 2018 at 12:44 AM by Westlake Officer J. Potter at 3500 SH 170 and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



Juan Antonio Ramos, Jr., Age: 33, POB: North Richland Hills.



Listed Occupation as Manager at Surfs King and Home 8417 Artesian Springs, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 4, 2018 at 12:46 AM by Officer C. Shannon at 2000 Rufe Snow Drive and Charged with;



Amalia Aragon, Age 17, POB: Torrence, CA.



Listed Occupation as Whataburger and Home 3424 Outlet Blvd. #127, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 at 1:07 PM by Westlake Officer B. Hope at 1800 Hwy 377 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree,



Listed Occupation as Bartender at Chef Blythes Southern Bistro and Home 11737 Penny Royal Street, Ft. Worth, TX.

1.) Driving while Intoxicated!

2.) On a N. Richland Hills PD Warrant for Display of an expired registration Insignia,

3.) On a N. Richland Hills PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,

4.) On a N. Richland Hills PD Warrant for Driving Without a License..Bond set at $1,413

