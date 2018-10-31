Dallas, Texas…Oct. 31, 2018

Photo Caption: Aging Mind Foundation co-founder Laree Hulshoff with Alzheimer’s Pro Am Golf Tournament co-chairs Matt Bryan (L) and Steve Folsom (R).

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Alzheimer’s Pro Am Golf Tournament recently presented the Aging Mind Foundation (AMF) with a $25,000 grant for Alzheimer’s research supported by AMF.

Established to honor Lee Jarmon, a successful business and family man who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the 1980’s, the Alzheimer’s Pro Am Golf Tournament has raised more than $9 million for Alzheimer’s.

“We are grateful to the Alzheimer’s Pro Am Golf Tournament and Auction for this generous grant,” said Laree Hulshoff, Co-Founder of Aging Mind Foundation. ”Alzheimer’s research is imperative as the number of people diagnosed are reaching epidemic proportions. Aging Mind is dedicated to supporting research designed to find a cause for Alzheimer’s and the other dementias.”

Aging Mind Foundation hosts several events throughout the year to raise funds and awareness for dementia research. Our 5th Annual Aging Mind Foundation Gala, the source of our largest fundraiser, is March 23, 2019, at The Joule. For more information on these events and the Aging Mind Foundation please visit https://agingmindfoundation.org or https://www.facebook.com/agingmindfoundation/.

Aging Mind Foundation has raised more than $2 million to fund high-quality research since it was founded in 2013. Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth leading cause of death for those sixty-five and older and one of the most expensive and devastating diseases in the nation. There is currently no way to prevent, cure, or even slow its progression.