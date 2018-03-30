Colleyville, TX March 30, 2018
2.) Evading Arrest and Detention with a Previous Conviction 3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G
Listed as Unemployed and Home 1905 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested, on March 28, 2018 at 11:10 PM by Officer N. Garcia at 4904 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
1.) Robbery, a Felony Second Degree,
2.) Evading Arrest and Detention with a Previous Conviction
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G
Listed Occupation as Waitress at Dixie House and Home 3417 Haltom Road, Haltom City, TX. Theft of Property More than $100, Less than $750.
Arrested, on March 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM by Officer Z. Watson at 2808 Meadowview Court and Charged with;
Theft of Property More than $100, Less than $750.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 7317 Big Creek Ct. 2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, 3.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction
Arrested, on March 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM by Officer Z. Watson, also at 2808 Meadowview Ct and Charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750,
Listed as Unemployed and Home 7317 Big Creek Ct.
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree,
3.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction