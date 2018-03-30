Colleyville, TX March 30, 2018



Incident report for 3-30-2018





Listed as Unemployed and Home 1905 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested, on March 28, 2018 at 11:10 PM by Officer N. Garcia at 4904 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;



1.) Robbery, a Felony Second Degree,

DELORIS LYNN HAMMONS, Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Waitress at Dixie House and Home 3417 Haltom Road, Haltom City, TX.



Arrested, on March 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM by Officer Z. Watson at 2808 Meadowview Court and Charged with; Theft of Property More than $100, Less than $750.

KYLEE DANIELE SALINAS, Age: 23, POB; Ft. Worth. Listed as Unemployed and Home 7317 Big Creek Ct.



Arrested, on March 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM by Officer Z. Watson, also at 2808 Meadowview Ct and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, 2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, 3.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction