Southlake, Texas March 30, 2018
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
2.) Possession of Drug Paaraphernalia
Listed Occupation as Dancer at the Bus Dallas Club and Home 2842 W. Royal Lane #1153, Irving, TX.
Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 12:48 Am by Officer C. Melton at 400 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,
Listed Occupation as Office Manager for Paul B. Moore CPA, Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 10:92 PM by Officer C. Melton at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 270 Meadow Lark Lane, Southlake, TX.
Arrested, on March 18, 2018 at 11:07 PM by Officer J. Hannah at her Home and Charged With;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
Remarks: Doesn’t Know Phone Number Except her Husband’s and Doesn’t Know SSN
Listed as Unemployed and Home 1000 Breeze Way, Southlake, TX.
Arrested, on March 1, 2018 at 10:40 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at the 7-11 Southlake at 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
1.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony 2.) Theft of Property More than $100 less than $750
Listed Occupation as self employed and home 1414 Mchame St. Irving, TX.
Arrested, on March 18, 2018 at 9:47 AM by Office V. Branham at 2200 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony
2.) Theft of Property More than $100 less than $750
Listed Occupation as Director of Staffing for Sound Physicians and Home 2420 Valley Glen Dr., Little Elm, TX Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 11:36 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2751 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated.
