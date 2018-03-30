Southlake, Texas March 30, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Dancer at the Bus Dallas Club and Home 2842 W. Royal Lane #1153, Irving, TX.



Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 12:48 Am by Officer C. Melton at 400 W FM 1709 and Charged with;



BRITTANY NICOLE MOORE, Age: 31, POB: Bedford Listed Occupation as Office Manager for Paul B. Moore CPA, Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 10:92 PM by Officer C. Melton at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car.





Listed as Unemployed and Home 270 Meadow Lark Lane, Southlake, TX.



Arrested, on March 18, 2018 at 11:07 PM by Officer J. Hannah at her Home and Charged With;

Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Listed as Unemployed and Home 1000 Breeze Way, Southlake, TX.



Arrested, on March 1, 2018 at 10:40 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at the 7-11 Southlake at 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as self employed and home 1414 Mchame St. Irving, TX.



JOSHUA JACOB SCHUTTER, Age: 37 , POB’ Columbia Listed Occupation as Director of Staffing for Sound Physicians and Home 2420 Valley Glen Dr., Little Elm, TX Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 11:36 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2751 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated.