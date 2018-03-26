Keller, Texas March 26, 2018

Recent Keller Police Incident Reports

3-26-2018 incident report









MADISON COL AKINS, Age 21, POB; Keller, TX. Listed as unemployed and Home 1011 Conchos Cir E.



Arrested, on March 10, 2018 at 3:41 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 200 King Trail and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces. KENDEL DAVIS LOWRIE, Age: 24, POB: TX No Occupation was listed and Home at 2801 Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX.



Arrested on March 10, 2018 at 8:19 PM by Officer R. Garcia at the Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club-600 Promontory Dr. and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled substance PG 3 less than 28 G

LOGAN SHANE ECKOLS, Age: 21, POB: Memphis, TN Listed occupation as Sales Associate for GNC and Home 1238 Split Rock Dr. Keller, TX



Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 6:56 PM by Officer J. Lang at 2708 Flint Ct and Charged with



Public Intoxication

NICHOLAS RICHARD GHATAK, Age: 30 POB: MA Listed Occupation as TPG Manager and Home Address 5109 Dominca Lane, Keller. Arrested, on March 10, 2018 at 1:07 AM by Officer M. Wheeler on SH 114 EB and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated

JOHN MARSHALL OWENS, Age: 18, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Student at Keller High School and Home 612 Murfield Rd., Keller, TX. Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 1:24 AM and Charged With, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

SAORI HIROSE CORTESI, Age: 45, POB: Japan Listed Occupation as Premium Services Rep for American Airlines and Home 8129 Ross Lake Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested, on March 14, 2018 at 11:26 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 122 N. Main St and Charged With Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15.





Listed Occupation as Electrician at EMAC and Home 12785 Briar Road, Azle, TX.



Arrested, on March 13, 2018 at 2:51 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1601 Willis Lane and Charged with; AARON LYNN FREE, Age: 26, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Electrician at EMAC and Home 12785 Briar Road, Azle, TX.on March 13, 2018 at 2:51 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1601 Willis Lane and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony

Remarks; Address listed is him mothers, inmate is staying at Motel 6 in Ft. Worth on 820.

AUSTIN GREGORY SULLINS, Age: 18, POB: Kansas City, MO. Listed Occupation as Server at Pluckers Wing Bar and Home 5548 Seabury Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested, on March 13, 2018 at 11:32 PM by Officer M. Barrett at 1104 Williamsburg Lane and Charged with;



Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

COURTNEY BROOKE CHRISTIAN, Age: 28, POB: TX Listed as Unemployed and Home 3916 Carlsbad Way, Ft.Worth. Arrested, on March 13, 2018 at 2:15 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1601 Willis Lane and Charged with 1.) Possession on a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to a Police Officer, 3.) On a North Richland Hills Warrant for No Driver’s License, 4.) On a North Richland Hills Warrant for Failure to Appear.