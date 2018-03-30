Keller, Texas March 30, 2018

CLAUDIA ALEXANDRA BRANDY, Age: 33, POB: San Antonio,



Listed Occupation as Mortician for Stone Mortuary and Home 2208 Vaquero Estates Blvd., Keller, TX.



Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 8:34 PM by Officer J. Salvato at her Home and Charged with;



Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member a Class A Misdemeanor.

EVALYN FRANCIS BOWDEN, Age: 21, POB: Grapevine, Listed Occupation as Retail for Hobby/Lobby and Home 1870 Otttinger Road, Keller,TX.



Arrested March 19, 2018 at 10:51 PM by Officer J. Potter and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 Gram, less than 4 Gram, A Felony Third Degree, 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.





Listed occupation as Division Director for SGI Company and Home 3937 Old Richwood Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested, on March 23, 2018 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 3200 SH 170 EB and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated. VALARIE MICHELLE CORNELIUS, Age: 34, POB: San AntonioListed occupation as Division Director for SGI Company and Home 3937 Old Richwood Lane, Keller, TX.on March 23, 2018 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 3200 SH 170 EB and Charged with;

JOSHUA LEE BILLS, Age: 32, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Graphic Designer at Rumble On and Home as 308 Woodland Tr., Keller, TX.



Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 11:31 PM by Officer M. Moore at the QT on S Main Quik Trip 700 S. Main and Charged with;



Public Intoxication

TOMMY RAY FIELDS, Age: 48, POB: IN. Listed Occupation as Regional Manager for Bronco Wine CO. and Home 504 Vasey Oak Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested, on March 23, 2018 at 5:46 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at his Home and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

ARNOLD, Age: 22, POB: Arlington, TX ERIC MICHAEL, Age: 22, POB: Arlington, TX Listed Occupation as Server at La Hacienda Ranch and Home 708 Paint Brush Dr. Keller, TX.



Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 2:44 AM by Officer M. Moore at 900 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.