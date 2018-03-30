Keller, Texas March 30, 2018
Listed Occupation as Mortician for Stone Mortuary and Home 2208 Vaquero Estates Blvd., Keller, TX.
Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 8:34 PM by Officer J. Salvato at her Home and Charged with;
Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member a Class A Misdemeanor.
Listed Occupation as Retail for Hobby/Lobby and Home 1870 Otttinger Road, Keller,TX. 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 Gram, less than 4 Gram, A Felony Third Degree, 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Arrested March 19, 2018 at 10:51 PM by Officer J. Potter and Charged with;
Listed occupation as Division Director for SGI Company and Home 3937 Old Richwood Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested, on March 23, 2018 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 3200 SH 170 EB and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Graphic Designer at Rumble On and Home as 308 Woodland Tr., Keller, TX.
Arrested, on March 17, 2018 at 11:31 PM by Officer M. Moore at the QT on S Main Quik Trip 700 S. Main and Charged with;
Public Intoxication
Listed Occupation as Regional Manager for Bronco Wine CO. and Home 504 Vasey Oak Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested, on March 23, 2018 at 5:46 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at his Home and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
Listed Occupation as Server at La Hacienda Ranch and Home 708 Paint Brush Dr. Keller, TX.
Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 2:44 AM by Officer M. Moore at 900 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
No Occupation listed and Home 1206 Wooded Trail, Hurst, TX. Arrested, on March 18, 2018 at 1:56 AM by Officer M. Barrrett on Phillips Drive and Charged with; 1.)Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15. 2.) Duty on Striking a Fixture/Highway Landscape more than $200 damage, 3.) Reckless Damage Listed Occupation as Waiter at Chili's and Home 5477 Green Ridge, Watauga, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1405 Parsons, Lane, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 2:32 PM by Officer C. Arndt at the Kohls in Keller and Charged with; Theft of Property more than $100 less than $759. No Occupation listed and Home Address 1960 West Tarrant Rd. #623. Arrested, on March 18, 2018 at 6:44 AM by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 2300 SH 114 WB and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated.
Arrested on March 19, 2018 at 10:52 PM by Officer J. Potter at 700 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with,
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed as Unemployed and home 6600 Hughes Dr., Watauga, TX.
Arrested, on March 22, 2018 at 2:28 PM by Officer C. Arndt at Kohls-Keller 2001 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750.
Listed Occupation as Resident Assistant at the Mustang Creek Estates and Home 4200 Northern Cross Blvd #1304, Haltom City, TX.
Arrested, on March 17, 2018 by Officer M. Moore at 1200 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
