Keller, Texas March 17, 2018



Listed Occupation as Art Teacher at Keller ISD and Home 13136 Padre Ave. Ft. Worth, TX. Note Keller ISD contacted LNO and was informed this individual DOES NOT work for their district, as was reported by the arrested individual on the official police report.



Arrested, on March 4, 2018 at 4:32 AM by Officer C. Shannon at 100 N. Main ST and Charged With,



Driving While Intoxicated





Listed Occupation as Iron Worker at Lockheed Martin and Home 1720 Hilltop Lane, Keller, TX. CLINT ALLEN RABE, Age 39, POB: Port Arthur, TX.Listed Occupation as Iron Worker at Lockheed Martin and Home 1720 Hilltop Lane, Keller, TX. Arrested, on March 7, 2018 at 2:28 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 Bourland Road and Charged With,



Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.





THOMAS EDWARD BOYLE, Age: 48, POB: Baltimore, MDX. Listed as Unemployed and Home at 1100 E Bear Creek Road # 3320



Arrested on March 8, 2018 at 12:20 AM by Officer C. Shannon at the Keller Tavern, 128 S. Main St. and Charged With; 1.) Driving while Intoxicated,

2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving without a Driver’s License, 3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Fasten Seat Belt, 4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding in a School Zone.





JAVIER ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ, Age: 28, POB: Houston, TX Listed Occupation as Line Cook at Moviehouse and Eatery and Home at 6114 Bettinger Dr., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested, on March 5, 2018 at 5:07 PM by Officer G. Telesko at the Golden Corral Keller 1801 Main St. and Charged with;

Public intoxication, Bond set at $285.





No Occupation listed and Home 1504 W. Fuller Ave. Ft. Worth,



Arrested, on March 4, 2018 at 9:01 PM by Officer M. Barrett at 1300 S. Main St. and Charged with;



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G.

ALFRED VERNELL RAY, Age: 56, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed no Occupation and Home 7917 Komalty Dr., Dallas, TX. Arrested, on March 8, 2018 at 9:30 PM by Westlake Officer R. Rodriquez at 1800 Davis Blvd, and Charged with, 1.) Driving while Intoxicated,

2.) Driving without a Driver’s License