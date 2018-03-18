March 18, 2018

With March being National Nutrition Month and Americans collectively spending up to $315.8 billion annually on obesity-related medical treatment, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Fattest Cities in America.

In order to call attention to the communities where weight-related problems are most prevalent, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of obese adults to share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030.

Fattest Cities in America 1 Little Rock, AR 11 Columbia, SC 2 Shreveport, LA 12 Chattanooga, TN 3 McAllen, TX 13 Lafayette, LA 4 Memphis, TN 14 Greenville, SC 5 Mobile, AL 15 Louisville, KY 6 Knoxville, TN 16 Nashville, TN 7 Jackson, MS 17 Canton, OH 8 Birmingham, AL 18 Winston-Salem, NC 9 Baton Rouge, LA 19 Tulsa, OK 10 Lexington, KY 20 Greensboro, NC

Key Stats

The McAllen, Texas metro area has the highest share of obese adults , 44.90 percent, which is 2.5 times higher than in San Francisco, the metro area with the lowest at 17.85 percent.

, 44.90 percent, which is 2.5 times higher than in San Francisco, the metro area with the lowest at 17.85 percent. The McAllen, Texas metro area has the highest share of physically inactive adults , 36.9 percent, which is 2.7 times higher than in Provo, Utah the metro area with the lowest at 13.6 percent.

, 36.9 percent, which is 2.7 times higher than in Provo, Utah the metro area with the lowest at 13.6 percent. The El Paso, Texas, metro area has the highest share of diabetic adults , 15.6 percent, which is 2.6 times higher than in Denver the metro area with the lowest at 6.00 percent.

, 15.6 percent, which is 2.6 times higher than in Denver the metro area with the lowest at 6.00 percent. The Mobile, Alabama, metro area has the highest share of adults with high blood pressure, 41.2 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in San Jose, California, the metro area with the lowest at 21.4 percent.

To read the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-cities-in-america/10532/