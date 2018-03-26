Colleyville, Texas March 26,2018



3-26 -2018 Incident Report

48, POB: Amarillo, TX.



JOEL CLIFFORD GOODMAN, Age:48, POB: Amarillo, TX. Listed Occupation as Senior Account Manager for PSAV and Home Address 5708 Sundance Circle, Haltom City, TX. Arrested on March 17, 2018 at 2:31 am by Officer R. Cores at 4800 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated

JR. Age: 44, POB: Phillippines, ANTONIO POSADAS,Age: 44, POB: Phillippines, Listed Occupation as Cook at HERE (Flower Mound) and Home 111 Lexington Ave #1125, Arrested, on March 21, 2018 at 2:15 AM by Officer B. McCullough at 6900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with, 1.) Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substancd PG1 More than 4 G less than 200 G a Felony First Degree, 2.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intend and giving False Information, 3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Previous Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.