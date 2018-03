The Colleyville Panthers (13-3, 3-0 District 8-5A) routed the FW Dunbar Wildcats (13-3, 3-0 District 8-5A) in a district game at CHHS on Mar. 20. The final score was Panthers 19 FW Dunbar 0.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by click HERE

LRW — 03/21/18