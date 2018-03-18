Cleburne, Texas March 16, 2019

Cleburne man arrested for promotion of Child Pornography

Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested 64-year-old David Wynn McClary of Cleburne, Texas on five arrest warrants for Promotion of Child Pornography, which is a second-degree felony. According to Texas law, he could face up to 20 years in prison per charge.

McClary was arrested after investigators discovered child pornography was shared from an IP address connected to his home. Several digital storage devices were seized for examination by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit, which revealed images and videos of child pornography. McClary was booked at the Johnson County Jail, and his bond is currently set at $250,000.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to NCMEC. For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety/.