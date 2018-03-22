Colleyville, TX – March 20th, 2018 –

This Saturday, March 24th, the City of Colleyville will introduce their new farmers market, featuring homemade and hand-crafted goods. Patrons will be able to sample and purchase fruits and veggies, local meats, breads, honey, olive oil, spreads and sauces, various snacks, pasta, fresh juices, a myriad of sweets, soaps, plants and flowers, home decor, and more. There is something for everyone including running room for kids and treats for ‘Fido.’ Patrons will be able to stroll the market, visit with neighbors, and grab lunch.

“I am glad that we were able to partner with Four Seasons Markets to bring an exceptional, weekly market to Colleyville,” Mayor Richard Newton said. “A farmer’s market brings friends, families, and neighbors together and that is the purest picture of the community we have here.”

Location, Location, Location

Located in the Village at Colleyville at Colleyville Blvd. (Hwy 26) and Main Street, the market will be set within an upscale mixed-use development that combines boutiques, shops, spas, eateries and bars. In addition to visiting the market, patrons can frolic at the Colleyville City Park where there are areas for baseball, softball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and horseshoes, as well as a pond and an amphitheater.

About Four Seasons Markets

Four Seasons Markets organizes and manages European Markets where people can discover and purchase homegrown or handmade products from ranchers, farmers, specialty food producers and artisanal craftsmen in a community atmosphere that mimics the village markets popular throughout Europe. “We are very excited to partner with the City of Colleyville to provide a market that will offer a weekly amenity to its citizens and support local business owners. The enthusiasm and support from the city and our vendors has been outstanding,” said Vincent Hirth, CEO.

The Colleyville Farmers Market takes place every Saturday, year-round, 9am-2pm at Colleyville Blvd. (Hwy 26) and Main Street, south of City Hall.