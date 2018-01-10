Colleyville, Texas Jan. 17, 2018

1,208 Rifle-Resistant Vests Purchased for SD10 Law Enforcement

Yesterday, January 9th, on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Governor Greg Abbott announced the provision of $23 million in grant funding for rifle-resistant vests for Texas peace officers. This much-needed investment in officer safety was made possible by last session’s Senate Bill 12, which was coauthored by Senator Konni Burton.

In information released from his office, Governor Abbott indicated that 1,208 such vests would be purchased for use by officers in municipalities in Senate District 10, and by the Tarrant County sheriff’s office.

“I am pleased to see the quick implementation of SB 12, which I coauthored last session, by Governor Abbott. Our policemen and women have an increasingly difficult job, and they deserve the best protective gear available,” said Senator Konni Burton. “The primary author was my colleague Sen. Royce West, a Democrat. I was happy to join him and members of both parties in creating a commonsense program to invest in officer safety. It’s another great reminder that Austin is not D.C.–we work together in the Texas Legislature.”

A complete list of the rifle-resistant vests being purchased in SD10 are: