Southlake, Texas January 19, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed occupation as Driver for Uber Eats and Home 4501 Argyle Lane, Argyle, TX.



Arrested, on Jan. 16, 2018 at 7:32 PM by Officer B. Cure at Kohls-Southlake and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1G, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $500,

3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Warrant for Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A more than 1 Gram, less than 4 Gram, Bond set at $10,000

4.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Warrant for Delivery of Marijuana more than 1/4 oz, less than 5lbs, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond: $13,500. ADAM MAXWELL CURRAN, Age: 26, POB: TX Weight: 245, Ht: 6’5″ Hair: Black, Eyes;Blue.Listed occupation as Driver for Uber Eats and Home 4501 Argyle Lane, Argyle, TX.on Jan. 16, 2018 at 7:32 PM by Officer B. Cure at Kohls-Southlake and Charged with;





Listed as unemployed and Home 7328 Davis Blvd Apt. A, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 12, 2018 at 11:49 PM by Officer M. Davis at 1000 Meadowlark Dr and Charged With,



1.) Prohibited Substance/ Item in a Correctional or Civic Community Facility, Bond: $2,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $366., Total Bond $2,366. DARRELL FLETCHER HIRRLINGER, Age: 27, POB: Ft. Worth, Wt: 145 Lbs, Ht: 6’2″ Hair: Red, Eyes Brown.Listed as unemployed and Home 7328 Davis Blvd Apt. A, North Richland Hills, TX.on Jan. 12, 2018 at 11:49 PM by Officer M. Davis at 1000 Meadowlark Dr and Charged With,

EDWARD PINA, Age: 51, POB: El Paso, TX. Wt: 240, Ht: 5′ 9″ Hair Brown, Eyes, Brown,

Listed as Self Employed by Nip in the Bud. and Home 5906 Lindell Ave. Dallas, TX.



Arrested, on Jan. 16, 2018 at 4:53 PM by Officer C. Branham at Anthropologie at 266 Grand Ave. and Charged with,



1.) Manually and Deceptively Similar License Plate, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Theft of Property more than $750, less than $2,500, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond: $3,000.

ELIZABETH OCHOA BARRERA, Age: 44, POB: Dallas, Wt: 170, Ht: 5’6″, Hair Blonde, Eyes Green. Listed as unemployed and Home 7012 Thurston Dr., Dallas, TX.



Arrested, on Jan 16, 2018 at 4:53 PM by Officer C. Branham and Charge With, Theft of Property more than $750 Less than $2,500, Bond set at $1,000.

RONTRELL DEMOND JACKSON, Age: 24, POB: LA. Wt: 146, HT 5’8″, Hair Black, Eyes, Brown. Listed as unemployed and Home 917 Brookshire Cr., Garland, TX.



Arrested, on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:00 PM by Officer B. Hernandez on E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Theft of Property more than $2,500 and 2nd or More Previous Conventions, Bond set at $1,500.

EVAN MICHAEL McKNIGHT, Age: 29, POB: Concord, CA., Wt: 175, HT: 5’10”. Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 3320 Lauren Way, Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested, on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:42 PM by Officer B. Cure at Kihls in Southlake and Charged With,



Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $500. WENDELL LOREN GARRETT, Age: 49, POB: Dallas, Wt: 300 , Ht: 6’8″, Hair: Blonde, Eyes: Blue. Listed Occupation as Self Employed at XTS Roofing and Home 1614 Juanita Dr., Arlington, TX.



Arrested, on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:00 PM by Officer C. Damico at 500 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged With; 1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond $2,000



TRENTON JAMES HODGES, Age: 20, POB: Bedford, TX. Wt: 250, HT: 6’2″, Hair; Brown, Eyes: Blue. Listed as unemployed and Home 1207 Oakwood Trail, Southlake, TX. Listed as unemployed and Home 1207 Oakwood Trail, Southlake, TX. Arrested, Jan. 18, 2018 at 11:31 AM by Officer M. Jenkins at his home and Charged With, 1.) Manual delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A more than 4 G, Less than 400 G, a Felony First Degree, Bond set at $40,000,

2.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces, Bond set at $2,000…Total Bond: $42,000.

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com