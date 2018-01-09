Southlake, Texas January 9, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested, on Dec. 31, 2017 at 8:35 PM by Officer Raymon Cannon at her Home and Charged With,



Aggravated Assault on Date/Family/House/ with a Weapon, Bond set at $7,500. NATASHA RENE AZAMAR, Age: 35, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed Occupation as Care Taker for Sigora and Home 800 Shady Lane, Southlake, TX.on Dec. 31, 2017 at 8:35 PM by Officer Raymon Cannon at her Home and Charged With, KHARY SEKOU VALENTINE, Age: 33, POB: Oxnard, CA. Listed Occupation as Rep for AT&T and Home 826 White Rock Road, Saginaw, TX. Arrested, on Jan. 04, 2018 at 11:12 PM by Officer A. Pate at 2100 W FM 1709 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More!!!!!!! a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $3,000.



Arrested, on Dec. 29, 2017 at 7:22 AM by Officer M. Jenkins at 300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3, less than 28 G. Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $341,

3.) Burglary of Building, Bond set at $7,500..Total Bond $9,841. HUNTER ALLEN SAMSEL, Age: 20, POB: OR. listed Occupation as Warehouse for Amazon and Home 261 Whispering Hills DR., Coppell, TX.on Dec. 29, 2017 at 7:22 AM by Officer M. Jenkins at 300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Arrested, on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:47 AM by Officer C. Melton and Charged with,



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. CHRISTOPHER LYN FOSTER, Age: 34, POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Sales for Tech Systems and Home 7512 Quartering Dr., Nort Richland Hills, TX.on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:47 AM by Officer C. Melton and Charged with,



Arrested, on Dec. 29, 2017 at 7:22 AM by Officer M. Jenkins at 300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $341,

2.) Burglary of Building, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $7,500…Total Bond $7,841. KYLE ROBERT BROZOVICH, Age: 20, POB: Grapevine listed Occupation as Driver for Jimmy Johns and Home 273 Troutt Dr., Carrollton, TX.on Dec. 29, 2017 at 7:22 AM by Officer M. Jenkins at 300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Arrested on Dec. 31, 2017 at 12:11 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2300 E. FM 1709 and Charged with,



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Immigration Detainer. MANUEL SERRATO-MENDEZ, Age: 50, POB: Mexico, Listed as Unemployed and Home 820 Northwest 28 St., Ft. Worth, TX.on Dec. 31, 2017 at 12:11 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2300 E. FM 1709 and Charged with,



Arrested, on Dec. 20, 2017 at 6:32 AM by Officer M. Davis at 1500 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with,



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ, Age: 23, POB: Mexico, listed as Self Employed and Home 3000 Lavender Dr.,Ft. Worth, TX.on Dec. 20, 2017 at 6:32 AM by Officer M. Davis at 1500 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with, LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com Share 0 Share 0 Share 0