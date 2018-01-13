Keller, Texas January 18, 2018
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
No Occupation Listed and Home 602 Eagle Ct., Keller, Texas.
Arrested, on Jan. 4, 2018 at 11:25 AM by Officer R. Rodriquez at Lark CT and Charged With,
Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $1,500.
Listed Occupation as Labor for Taco Bueno and Home; 222 San Jacinto Ct., Keller, Texas.
Arrested, Jan. 3, 2018 at 11:42 AM By Officer R. Rodriquez at 337 Parkview Lane and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 ounces, less than 4 Ounces, Bond set at $750,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $1,171.
Arrested, on Jan 3, 2018 at 11:44 AM by Officer R. Rodriquez at 337 Parkview Lane and Charged With,
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces and less than 4 Ounces, Bond set at $750.
Race: White, Sex: Male, Weight: 145, Height: 5’7″.
Arrested, on Jan 4, 2018 at 3:16 PM bby Officer J. Rodriguez at 1299 N. Main Street and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More!!!!! Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond: $5,000.
Listed as unemployed and Home 7333 Cottonwood Ct., North Richland Hills, TX.
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Evading Arrest and/or Detention with Vehicle, Bond set at $2,000.
3.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,500…Total Bond $5,000
Listed Occupation as a Dispatcher for BNSF and Home 6854 Danieldale Dr. Ft. Worth, Texas.
Arrested, on Jan. 4, 2018 at 1:43 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 5700 Kroger Dr. and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More!!!!!!!!!! Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $5,000.
Listed Occupation as Marketing for Kiki Larue and Home 3600 Alma Road, Richardson, TX.,
Arrested, on Jan. 1, 2018 at 10:27 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at the Keller PD 300 Rufe Snow and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Bond set at $2,000 ,
2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $3,000..Remarks: Doesn’t Remember SSN.
Listed Occupation as Self Employed at the Law Office Of Joel Bellis and Home 7005 Big Eagle Trail, Springhill, TN.
Arrested, on Dec. 2, 2018 by Officer B. Hope at 999 Whitley Road and Charged With;
Failure to Stop and Exchange Information, Bond set at $236.
Race: White, Sex: Male, Weight: 260, Height: 5’8″.
Listed as unemployed and Home 412 Lone Star Dr., Justin, TX.
Arrested, on Jan. 4, 2018 at 1:26 PM by Officer B. Todd at His Home and Charged with;
Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Injury, a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $15,000.
Race: White, Sex: Female, Weight: 160, Height: 5’9″.
Arrested, on Jan. 5, 2018 at 1:43 AM by Officer C. Shannon at the QT Hwy 377 Quik Trip- 2301 Hwy 377 and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
No Occupation Listed and Home 916 Talbot St., Keller, TX.
Listed occupation as Landscaper for Mogreen and Home 1107 Eastwick DR., Roanoke, TX.,
Arrested, on Dec. 31, 2017 at 1:39 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1700 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
